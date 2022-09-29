BMC Covid19 Update: 20 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 20 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 29, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,858. The recovered cases are 1,64,097. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 542. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 23.

Meanwhile, Odisha has registered another 181 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 29. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,23,437.

Odisha has reported 180 new covid-19 positive cases for September 28. The total Covid-19 cases included 31 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 104 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 74 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Sundargarh (31), Cuttack (26), Khurdha (24), Sambalpur (19), Puri (13) followed by Sambalpur (11). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33563568.