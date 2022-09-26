BMC Covid19 Update: 19 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Covid-19 cases in the capital city of Odisha is currently on a declining trend. As many as 19 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 26, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,799. The recovered cases are 1,64,031. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 567. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 52.

Today, Odisha has registered another 182 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 26. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,22,831.

Odisha has reported 164 new covid-19 positive cases for September 25. The total Covid-19 cases included 25 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 96 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 68 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (24), Sundargarh (22), Sambalpur (19), Puri (13), followed by Cuttack (11). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33527332.