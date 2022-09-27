BMC Coronavirus Update: 16 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 16 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 27, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,815. The recovered cases are 1,64,049. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 567. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 36.

Odisha has reported 167 new covid-19 positive cases for September 26. The total Covid-19 cases included 22 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 98 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 69 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (19), Sundargarh (16), followed by and Cuttack (27). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33538236.