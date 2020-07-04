BMC Commissioner Urges Senior Citizens To Stay At Home, Assures Them All Assistance During COVID-19 Pandemic Over Hundreds Of Senior Citizens Took Part In 'Sachetak' App Awareness Workshop

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its awareness drives to help elderly people, especially senior citizens on how to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today organised an awareness programme-cum-workshop on benefits and functionality of ‘Sachetak’ App at Satya Nagar Park in Bhubaneswar on Saturday afternoon.

Over hundreds of elderly people and senior citizens from Ward No- 34 of South East Zone participated in the programme, which began at 4 PM in presence of BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary and other officials of the Civic Body.

Addressing the event, the BMC Commissioner said:”I would urge our elderly, our senior citizens present here to refrain from visiting crowded places, if not urgent and take utmost care of their health in these challenging times. Besides, it is the endeavor of BMC to keep the senior citizens safe and I would like to request all of you to use the ‘Sachetak’ App for tracking COVID-19 updates and consulting specialist doctors online in the city.”

Expressing gratitude and thanking the residents of the Capital City for extending their unflinching support and cooperation to BMC in the fight against COVID-19, the Commissioner further added:” The suggestions and feedback from people towards making the city safe would surely be implemented. Bhubaneswar was the first city in Odisha to report COVID-19 positive cases and became a hotspot. It was only due to the support of people that BMC was able to implement adequate measures towards containing the spread of virus and making the city corona free (in May 18). BMC is always with the people, and we expect that the citizens of the city would support us as well, because this fight against COVID-19 is going to continue in the days ahead”.

COVID Sachetak Committee Members of Ward No. 34 and Community Organizers of BMC South East Zone coordinated the programme.

Among other officials present at the programme were Alok Kar, Addl. Secy & Senior Supervising Officer for COVID-19 in BMC, Shri Subrat Panda, Joint Secretary, Water Resources Department & Senior Supervising Officer, COVID-19, Shatrughna Kar, Joint Chief Electoral Officer & Senior Supervising Officer, COVID-19, Srimanta Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, BMC and other Senior Officers of BMC including Purandar Nanda, Lilan Sahoo, Debasish Sahoo & Swarup Behera, among others.

In the end, BMC South East Zonal Deputy Commissioner Ansuman Rath thanked senior citizens for turning up in large numbers with enthusiasm. He appealed them to extend their support and cooperation in a similar manner in the days to come to help the city becoming COVID-19 free again.

How To Download:

The Sachetak app is currently available for download on the Google play store on all android phones and one can view it on www.sachetakapp.in. also.

Users can register using their mobile number and a one-time password (OTP). After registering, one has to enter the following:

• Age

• Occupation

• Ward of residence in Bhubaneswar

• Address

• Comorbidity or existing diseases

• Any type or surgery etc.

• Caregiver and doctor details

This database will help identify people at risk. The BMC can also use this data to plan healthcare camps in advance for a particular area where vulnerable groups are present.

Benefits of the App:

• Explore resources shared on COVID protection

• Consulting a doctor online for specific diseases

• View responses from doctors

• View updates on COVID quarantine, positive cases, etc in their ward as well as other wards and

Bhubaneswar and Odisha

• Update their profile if necessary

• Share feedback & refer friends and family