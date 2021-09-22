BMC Commissioner Opines On Water Logging In Odisha’s Capital, Promises Action

By WCE 2
bmc

Bhubaneswar: The recent water logging issues and rain water evacuation problems in Bhubaneswar has forced BMC to take certain preventive measures. 

In a survey BMC has found 75 spots. These identified spots are vulnerable to water-logging and artificial flooding. 

The Commissioner further added that there are 27 highly vulnerable points. He also said that water pumps have been engaged at 35 spots across the city.

The commissioner also said that, the NGT has directed not to cover natural drains. He further informed that appropriate steps shall be taken to prevent mishaps. 

It is noteworthy that recently a minor boy was swept away in an open drain due to heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar. The incident occurred in Satabdi Nagar bank colony of Siripur area of the State Capital City on September 19 afternoon.

A day later, the dead body of the minor was recovered.

 

You might also like
State

Honey trap in Odisha: Angel Priya loots jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, Arrested

State

Teacher Attacks Wife In School Premises In Odisha

State

State

Odisha: 2 New Logos Of Bhitarkanika And Gahiramatha Unveiled, Steps Underway To Boost…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online