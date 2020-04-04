bomikhal sanitisation

BMC begins special sanitisation drive in Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal area

By KalingaTV Bureau
22

Bhubaneswar:The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) began sanitising the Bomikhal area in the city on Saturday, after three persons of this area tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

A special sanitisation drive was commenced by the municipal corporation this morning to reduce the risk of community infection of novel Coronavirus among the residents of the locality.

The BMC disinfected Jharpada road to Bomikhal Durga Mandap on old Cuttack-Puri road and Jharpada Canal road in the city, spraying chlorined water with the help of fire personnel.

Related News

Cuttack residents can call in this number to get help during…

Jajpur To Be Shut Down From Today, After 1 Person Tests…

9 sent To Forced Quarantine in Bhadrak for violating shut…

Shut Down Period Extended Till 14th April In Containment…

Several BMC officials were also present during the sanitizing drive.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sealed major parts of Bomikhal and restricted entry and exit in the area till further orders.

These restricted areas include Ekamra Hall to Jharpada Canal Road; Jharpada Canal Road to Jharpada Durga Mandap; Jharpada Durga Mandap to Cuttack-Puri Road (DCB Bank Square); and Cuttack-Puri Road (DCB Bank Square) to Ekamra Hall.

So far, 20 persons in Odisha tested positive for COVID-19 including 19 cases in Bhubaneswar.

You might also like
State

Cuttack residents can call in this number to get help during shutdown

State

Jajpur To Be Shut Down From Today, After 1 Person Tests Positive For Covid-19

State

9 sent To Forced Quarantine in Bhadrak for violating shut down norms

State

Shut Down Period Extended Till 14th April In Containment Zone At Odisha’s Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.