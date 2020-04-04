Bhubaneswar:The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) began sanitising the Bomikhal area in the city on Saturday, after three persons of this area tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

A special sanitisation drive was commenced by the municipal corporation this morning to reduce the risk of community infection of novel Coronavirus among the residents of the locality.

The BMC disinfected Jharpada road to Bomikhal Durga Mandap on old Cuttack-Puri road and Jharpada Canal road in the city, spraying chlorined water with the help of fire personnel.

Several BMC officials were also present during the sanitizing drive.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sealed major parts of Bomikhal and restricted entry and exit in the area till further orders.

These restricted areas include Ekamra Hall to Jharpada Canal Road; Jharpada Canal Road to Jharpada Durga Mandap; Jharpada Durga Mandap to Cuttack-Puri Road (DCB Bank Square); and Cuttack-Puri Road (DCB Bank Square) to Ekamra Hall.

So far, 20 persons in Odisha tested positive for COVID-19 including 19 cases in Bhubaneswar.