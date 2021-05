Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday launches Drive-In Covid-19 RT-PCR and Antigen Testing facility at the parking lot of BMC Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar of the capital city.

Now the citizens can get themselves tested by going to the centre on their own arrangement in a vehicle.

Those persons having symptoms, can drive-in to the testing centre. The testing centre will operate between 8.30 AM till 12.30 PM.