BMC Begins Covid Vaccination Drive For Swiggy and Zomato Food Delivery Partners

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday begins a Covid-19 vaccination drive in the Capital city of Odisha for food delivery partners Zomato and Swiggy.

The BMC has made arrangement of special camp for the Swiggy and Zomato delivery partners at 7th Battalian high school and even for the Staff of Restaurants Association of Odisha at UPHC IRC Village, Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar.

The second wave, however, is far more contagious, leaving frontline workers at the risk of catching the virus as they spend time shuttling between eateries and delivering packages.

