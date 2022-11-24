BMC bans movement of cattle on road to avoid accidents

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the movement of cattle on road to avoid accidents.

The city civic body in a notification said, “BMC is concerned about the stray cattle menace which is causing traffic obstruction, death due to accidents on road and evasion of tourist places like Lingaraj temple etc.”

The BMC further informed that traffic is ever increasing with it the road accidents are on the increase. “It is observed that several of the road accidents are caused due to direct vehicular hits to the animal or because the driver of the vehicle had to turn to avoid hitting the animals on road. Animals on the road are accident prone and pose much problems during the night when the visibility becomes poor and movement of the traffic goes faster,” it added.

The BMC banned the cattle movement on road saying that persons allowing their cattle to roam in the City road of BMC will be treated as illegal and they will be lifted and will be maintained at the Animal welfare centres (AWCs) at Jamukoli, at Jatni Municipality & Govind Go Sevashram in Puri.