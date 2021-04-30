BMC Allows These Organisations To Distribute Free Foods To People, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday permitted as many as nine organization to distribute food to the poor and needy people at different areas of Bhubaneswar.

The City Civic body has issued a notification in this regard where the names of organizations has been mentioned and the places where they can distribute hygienic foods to the needy people

“It has come to the notice of the BMC that some destitute persons are facing lots of challenges for getting their meals due to introduction of weekly shutdown on Saturday and Sunday in view of SARs-CoV-2,” said BMC.

“Also, many NGOs/ institutions are requesting to accord necessary permission for distribution of food to such type of destitute people in view of Notice No – 2027/ BMC, dt. 12.01.202 1,” it added.

The letter of the BMC, which has been signed by the Additional Commissioner, further said that keeping in view of the above, the following organisations are allowed to distribute hygienic foods to the needy people at different places indicated against each by adhering to COVID guidelines.