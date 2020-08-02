BMC Allows Shopping Malls To Reopen In Odisha’s Capital

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for re-opening of shopping malls in the city according to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines issued for opening of economic activities on July 31.

Worth mentioning, the shopping malls in Bhubaneswar have been closed following lockdown since the last four months in the wake of Covid19 pandemic.

Several Activities have been prohibited within the mall premises:

Food Courts/Eatery outlets within the Mall premises shall not be opened.

Gaming Zones/Gaming Arcades/Children play areas shall not be opened.

Promotional activities within the mall premises aiming at congregation of customers/visitors shall not be done.

Cinema Halls/Entertainment Halls/Fun zones of any kind shall remain closed.

Guidelines to be followed after the reopening of the malls: