BMC Adds 4 More Drive-In Vaccination Locations In Bhubaneswar; Booking starts today

drive in vaccination in bhubaneswar
Representational Image: BMC twitter

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to add four more drive-in Covid vaccination centres in the city.

The BMC shall set up the drive-in vaccination centres at UPHC Satyanagar, CGHS Hospital in Unit-4, ESI Hospital in Jaydev Vihar and at Central Ayurvedic Institute in Bharatpur for all aged between 18-44 years and above 45 + age group.

The new slots shall be available for the age group of 18-44 and all above 45 years of age for the dates from June 15 to June 19.

The citizens are advised to book their slots from 7 PM today (June 14) at selfregistration.cowin.gov.in.

The first dose of vaccination for 18-44 age group and both the doses for 45+ age group shall begin from 9 am till 1 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

