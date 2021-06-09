BMC Adds 3 More Drive-In Vaccination Locations In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 7
drive in vaccination in bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday decided to add three more drive-in Covid vaccination centres in the city.

The BMC shall set up the drive-in vaccination centres at Kendriya Vidyalaya No-6 in Pokhariput, Silicon Institute of Technology in Patia and at Community Centre, Khandagiri Bari, Ward No-23 for the Covid-19 vaccination for all aged between 18-44 years and above 45 + age group.

The new drive in locations shall be open for vaccinations from June 10 to June 12.

The citizens are advised to book their slots. The online booking starts from 7 PM today at selfregistration.cowin.gov.in.

The first dose of vaccination for 18-44 age group and 45 + age group shall begin from 9 am till 1 pm. Whereas, the timing timing of first and second dose of vaccination for people above 45 age group shall be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

