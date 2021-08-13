BMC achieves another milestone of 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccination in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) acheives another milestone by administering more than 20 lakh doses of Covid vaccine.

As of yesterday, a total of 20,04,628 vaccination doses have been administered in the entire Bhubaneswar.

Combining the achievement of both government and private vaccination centres, while 11, 19,628 citizens have taken their first dose, out of the same 8,84,964 citizens of all age groups have taken both the doses in the city and as such have been completely vaccinated.

