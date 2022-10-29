Blueprint all set to wipe out Maoist from Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: To uproot the Maoist from the district, Additional director general of police (ADG) Asheet Panigrahi along with Vigilance Director Sanjeeb Kumar Panda, Odisha IGP (Operations) Amitabh Thakur and Special Intelligence Wing Deputy Inspector General (SIW) (DIG) Anirudh Singh have visited Border Security Force (BSF) camp in MV-3 village in Mahkuma here in Odisha today.

According to reports, a huge cache of mao explosions have been recovered by the BSF force from a Mao camp during a raid.

Besides, the constant combing operation against the maoist have helped to locate their camps and defused their plan of conducting any act of violence against the security force or people.

As per sources, the officers held a meeting to prepare a blueprint, which will be beneficial to uproot the maoist from the district.

The officers also ensured that, the blueprint will eliminate the maoist from the district and it will also help the people to live peacefully and eradicate violence.

It is to be noted that on October 17, In an encounter between police and maoist during combing operation, a sub-inspector was reportedly injured in the border area of Malkangiri and Chattisgarh at Bijapur. Later he was rushed to the hospital for treatment and his health condition was reported stable.