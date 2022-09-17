Blow to Maoists! Over 700 supporters surrender before Odisha police

Malkangiri: More than 700 active Maoist supporters including 300 militias surrendered before Malkangiri Police here today.

According to a press release issued by the police, the supporters of the Maoists who belonged to Bhajaguda, Biseiguda, Khalguda, Patraput, Ondeipadar, Sambalpur & Sindhiput villages under Khairput Block of Malkangiri district and Padalput, Kusumput, Matamput and Jodigumma villages of Alluri Sitharam Raju district in Andhra Pradesh surrendered before Malkangiri police and BSF at Andrahal BSF camp in presence of DIG (SWR) Koraput Rajesh Pandit, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani, DIG BSF Koraput Madan Lal and 2 IC, 65 Battalion of BSF Jagdish Dalai.

The surrendered militias/supporters of Odisha and bordering Andhra Pradesh exhibited their opposition towards the Maoist ideology by burning the dress materials and effigies of Maoists and gave slogans “Maobadi Murdabad Ama Aarkar Jindabad” before a large group of media before surrendering.

Development initiatives of the State Government coupled with the strategic development of security forces inspired the villagers to join the mainstream. Series of development works like construction of new roads, bridges, medical facilities, installation of mobile towers, project to supply drinking water, electricity to all the houses of the area. Motivated them to join the mainstream and partake in the development process.

Earlier on June 2 this year, 50 active hard-core Maoist supporters had surrendered before the DGP, Odisha. Likewise, on June 11, a total of 347 Maoist supporters had surrendered before Malkangiri police and BSF at Jantri BSF Camp. Similarly, a total of 550 Maoist supporters had surrendered before Malkangiri police and BSF at Janbai BSF Camp and joined the mainstream. This has created a huge impact in the area and many more are considering “GHAR WAPSI” in the future.