Blood-Soaked body of elderly man found in Odisha

By WCE 1

Sorada: In a shocking incident, body of a elderly man was found lying in a pool of blood on the verandah of his house at Gopalpur village under Badagada police limits in Surada of Ganjam district.

The deceased man has been identified as Kasinath Gouda (70) of the same village.

Report says, Kasinath was sleeping on the verandah of his house, when one unidentified miscreant hacked him to death and locked the main door of the house and absconded.

In the morning hours, when Kasinath family members tried to open the house and it did not open, they informed the neighbours to open the house. They found Kasinath lying in a pool of blood. They were cut marks on his head and neck area.

Later, on being informed, the Badagada police reached the spot and have started investigation into the matter.

 

