Bhubaneswar: Due to lock down scarcity of blood has been seen in the blood banks of the state. Under this circumstance, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has initiated an action for collecting blood through mobile blood collection van.

Now, lock down duration has been extended up to April 30 in Odisha. Due to coronavirus fear and the lock down scarcity of blood has been witnessed in the state.

However, to meet the scarcity of blood mobile blood collection camps have been initiated through Jeevan Bindu by the order of the chief minister.

Recently the camp was conducted in a few places in the state including at Haripur of Cuttack by Jeevan Bindu and Biju Yuva Bahini.