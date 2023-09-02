Blast in boat making warehouse in Penthakata of Odisha

Puri: There has been a blast at a boat-making warehouse in Penthakata area of Puri district in Odisha on Saturday.

The incident has been reported from the Kankadurga Colony in Puri’s Penthakata area. Some parts of a boat were said to heve been damaged and a stray dog ​​was reported to have died due to the blast.

An atmosphere of fear has been created in the local area post the blast. According to reports, an explosion took place behind a petrol pump in Puri’s Penthakta area.

Reports say that, suddenly there was a loud explosion behind the petrol pump. The intensity of the blast was so much that a boat was completely broken and destroyed.

Apart from this, it has been reported that a street dog has died on the spot. Investigation is underway as as to how the bomb came to this place. It is suspected that someone had hidden a bomb at the warehouse.

The City DSP and bomb disposal team are present at the spot and are taking a stock of the matter, said latest reports. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.