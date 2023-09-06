Blank firing and loot in Cuttack, police forms special team to investigate

Cuttack: In the case of the blank firing and loot in Cuttack, the police shall form a special team to investigate into the matter, said reliable reports.

The Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra has said that the matter shall be dealt with utmost seriousness and importance. The DCP further informed that, the miscreants had come into bikes.

A special team has been formed to solve the case and catch the miscreants at the earliest, said reliable sources.

The DCP further informed that, the CCTV footage of the entire act will be looked into in detail. Whether the miscreants involved in the act are locals or from outside the state shall be initially ascertained.

It is worth mentioning that in an incident, a blank firing and loot in Cuttack on Wednesday has shocked the local people on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the shootout and loot in Cuttack took place in Kandarpur area of Cuttack city. The incident was reported from Matagajpur railway station. The bike-borne miscreants carried out the looted after firing blank rounds. There were two bikes in which there were as many as six miscreants.

The Kandarpur police has started and investigation in this matter. It has been alleged that gold jewelery worth Rs 5 lakh 25 thousand was robbed from a gold merchant named Vikas Patra by firing a bullet.

On receiving the news, Kandarpur Police and Special Squad reached the spot and started investigation. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.