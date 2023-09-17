Blank firing and loot in Cuttack: Commissionerate police arrests 5 more accused

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police on Sunday have arrested five more accused persons involved in blank firing and loot near Matagajpur level crossing in Cuttack.

Earlier on Friday night, another accused Mangu alias Manoj Maharana was arrested by the Kandarpur police after an encounter that took place on Bulnapur area, and shot dreaded criminal Manoj in his left leg. He was immediately rushed to SCB medical and hospital for further treatment.

During the operation, the police has seized a gun and ammunition from Manoj. The police intercepted the criminals while they were planning in Bulnapur area.

Reports say, around 5 to 6 bike-borne miscreants intercepted the businessman near the level crossing and looted the gold ornaments and cash by resorting to blank firing on September 6.

Sources said that the miscreants initially tried to snatch the bag from the businessman who tried to resist them. A tussle was also reported by the businessman and the miscreants who later fired some shots at him. However, the businessman had a close shave as the bullets did not hit him. Two empty bullet shells have been recovered from the spot by police.