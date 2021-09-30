Black Pulsar terror in Bhubaneswar: Miscreants loot jewellery in 2 separate cases in Odisha capital

Bhubaneswar: It seems Black Pulsar terror has returned to Odisha capital as bike borne miscreants have looted jewellery from people on road in two separate incidents. Throwing challenge to Police, miscreants managed to loot people in the two above cases and fled from the scene.

In the first incident, which was witnessed in Balianta area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, one Biswadev Patra was returning to his house in Bainchua Patara Sahi when he fell victim to loot on the Tankapani road.

As per reports, taking advantage of darkness in the Balighat area ahead of Ranga Bazar three miscreants came in a Pulsar bike and looted a gold chain and a bracelet from him on gun point.

He said that the gold chain weighted 70gm. He lodged a complaint in this connection in Balianta Police Station.

On the following day, a woman became victim to a similar incident. When she was returning home along with her husband after attending a feast, 3 miscreants came in a Pulsar bike and looted a gold chain and a pair of ear rings from her and fled from the scene.

The locals as well as residents of the city have raised questions on Police action. It is time to wait and watch when the Black Pulsar borne miscreants would be arrested.

