Black Pulsar gang fear in Bhubaneswar, woman’s chain looted

Bhubaneswar: The much talked about ‘Black Pulsar’ fear has struck the denizens of the capital city of Odisha Bhubaneswar yet again, a gold chain has been looted.

Women travelling alone on the streets in Bhubaneswar are now being targeted. The incident took place yesterday (Monday) evening while dropping her daughter off for tuition.

The gold chain was snatched off the woman’s neck by Black Pulsar riding miscreants. The incident took place in Palashpalli area under ​​Airport police station limits.

After the woman who was the victim of the robbery complained to the police station, the police started an investigation. The police checked the CCTV footage.

According to reports, a chain was looted from a woman while she was returning in a two-wheeler after dropping off her daughter in school earlier this year.

The bike (Black Pulsar) borne miscreants allegedly snatched away the gold chain from the woman’s neck in broad daylight.

The woman lost her balance, fell off her two-wheeler and received severe injuries due to the attack.

The incident has taken place near a leading private school in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The woman (victim) has lodged a complaint with the Nayapalli police station. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

It is noteworthy that, around March last year black Pulsar bike-borne miscreant has allegedly snatched away the mobile phone of a girl in broad daylight.

The incident took place in front of Ekamra Haat in Bhubaneswar. The girl had filed a complaint regarding this matter with the Kharavela Nagar Police Station.

The police are investigating into the matter by going through the CCTV footage from the camera installed in front of Ekamra Haat.