BJP supporter held in TN for spreading fake news about Odisha train accident

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday arrested an advocate, who is a supporter of the BJP, for spreading false information regarding the Odisha train accident.

Advocate Senthil Kumar, a supporter of BJP in Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district, had tweeted that Bahanaga Baazar railway station master Mohammed Sheriff Ahmed went underground after the tragic train accident and that he should be questioned.

Inquiries revealed that one S.B. Mohanty was on duty as Station Superintendent at the time of the accident and one S.K. Patnayak was the station manager.

It was also found that there was no one working in the name of Mohammed Sheriff Ahmed in the station.

A DMK member, Dinesh Kumar filed a complaint with the police accusing Senthil Kumar for spreading wrong information through his Twitter account with the idea of creating religious division and hatred.

The Thuckalay police registered a case under Sections 153( wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot), 153A (committing offence in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies), 505(1)(b)(causing or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 505 (2) against the advocate and arrested him.

The Tamil Nadu Police headquarters when contacted said that further investigation is underway in the case.

(IANS)