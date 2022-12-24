BJP president JP Nadda to visit Odisha for 2 days on December 27

Bhubaneswar: BJP national president, Jagat Prasad Nadda will visit Odisha on December 27. It will be a two day visit. His visit will be a part of his ‘Lok Sabha Pravs’ campaign.

According to information provided by Odisha BJP secretary, Lekhashree Samantasinghar, his two day itinerary includes meetings and public addresses in Puri and Kandhamal constituencies.

It should be noted that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address BJD party workers and leaders in Puri on December 26. Therefore, Nadda’s visit is being speculated to be politically relevant.

BJD will hold its silver jubilee foundation day function in Puri, and Patnaik is likely to set the ball rolling for the party’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls.

It should be noted that Nadda had visited Odisha in September this year. During his visit, he addressed party members in general and BJP workers from Panchayats in particular at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. He visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri as well.

This will be Nadda’s first visit to Odisha after BJP won the Dhamnagar by-polls. The party however lost the Padampur assembly seat to BJD.