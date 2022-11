Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the names of candidate for the upcoming Padampur by-elections.

The party named has named Pradip Purohit as its candidate for Padampur by-election

Pradip who is now the BJP Krushak Morcha president, was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Padampur in the 2014 elections. However, Purohit lost the 2019 election to Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha by a margin of 5,734 votes.