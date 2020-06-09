Bhubaneswar: BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday allegedly violated social distancing norms, which has been set by the Union and Odisha governments to contain spread of COVID19, yet again.

The MP and her supporters attended a flyover Bhoomi Pujan programme during which they reportedly violated the COVID guidelines.

Meanwhile, BJD slammed Sarangi for repeatedly flouting coronavirus guidelines. “She may be doing so to be in news. However, I request her to follow the COVID instructions and set good example for the people of Odisha,” said BJD Spokesperson and MP Sasmit Patra.

However, the lawmaker claimed that she did not violate any rules of the coronavirus.

This is the second time that the MP violated the social distancing norms. Earlier, she had floated the rule on June 4. Later, she paid the fine when the incident was condemned by people from different walks of life. An FIR also was filed against her at the Capital police station for violating social distancing norms.