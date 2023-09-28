BJP MLAs throw pulses at Odisha Assembly Speaker’s podium, 2 legislators suspended

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, two MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly threw pulses at the podium of the Odisha Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik today.

According to reports, Opposition BJP Leader Mukesh Mahaling and MLA Mohan Majhi had taken pulses in plastics. Initially, they created ruckus after rushing to the Well of the House while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was giving his reply on Home and General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) demand. Later, they threw the pulses at the Speaker’s podium over ruling BJD leader Arun Sahoo’s alleged remarks against the Leader of the Opposition.

Taking disciplinary action against them, the Speaker suspended both the MLAs of the saffron party. They were suspended till the end of this monsoon session of the state assembly.