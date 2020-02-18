BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi sings songs in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi took everyone by surprise in the State Assembly on Tuesday, as he sang a song during the Zero Hour seeking government quarters in the state capital.

Sethi, MLA from Dhamnagar and the deputy leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly, sang the song on the floor of the House in Odia addressing the plight of legislators who were yet to be allotted government quarters here.

As part of his song, the BJP leader asked the Chief Minister to look into the matter as seven months have been passed since they assumed power, but they have not been allotted official residence.

The saffron leader alleged that the legislators have been given a 10×12 size room for which they find difficult to bring their family members in the city. He also said, the lawmakers have been facing problems to accommodate the visiting persons from their constituency.

The BJP MLA also sought speaker Surjyo Narayan Patro’s intervention into the matter.