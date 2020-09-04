BJP MLA Prakash Soren arrested for assaulting engineer

BJP MLA Prakash Soren arrested for assaulting engineer

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: BJP MLA from Baripada constituency in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district,  Prakash Soren was on Friday arrested for allegedly thrashing an Assistant Executive Engineer of ITDA, Baripada.

According to reports, Soren allegedly assaulted Ganapati Jena, Assistant Executive Engineer, ITDA, Baripada for not awarding contracts to his supporters.

The BJP MLA also wanted to know why the engineer was not giving money to him in last one year, Jena stated in the complaint.

The Baripada Town police arrested the legislator under Sections 294, 341, 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC. However he was granted conditional bail by a local court.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar reports 550 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 12403

State

Balangir Sub Collector suspended following sexual harassment allegation by woman…

State

2980 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries cross 90,000 mark

State

Covid 19 samples damaged as bus meets accident in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7