Baripada: BJP MLA from Baripada constituency in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Prakash Soren was on Friday arrested for allegedly thrashing an Assistant Executive Engineer of ITDA, Baripada.

According to reports, Soren allegedly assaulted Ganapati Jena, Assistant Executive Engineer, ITDA, Baripada for not awarding contracts to his supporters.

The BJP MLA also wanted to know why the engineer was not giving money to him in last one year, Jena stated in the complaint.

The Baripada Town police arrested the legislator under Sections 294, 341, 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC. However he was granted conditional bail by a local court.