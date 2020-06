Balasore: Balasore Sadar MLA and BJP leader Madan Mohan Dutta passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar today, informed family sources.

He was 63 years old. Dutta had won the 2019 assembly elections for the first time on a BJP ticket by defeating Jiban Pradip Dash of BJD.

Many leaders, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, across all party expressed grief over the demise of Dutta.