BJP and Congress corporates stage night-long protest outside CMC office

Cuttack: Corporators of opposition parties BJP and Congress staged night-long protest outside CMC office demanding transfer of the chief executive engineer. They also demanded the withdrawal of a bill that was passed in their absence.

Mayor Subas Singh and Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim tried to converse with them but they refused to stop the protest because CMC Commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan did not come to them.

Corporators of the Opposition BJP and Congress created ruckus during the 8th Council Meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over various issues yesterday.

They opposition Congress corporators alleged that the elected Congress MLAs of Barbati-Cuttack constituency were not called during the inauguration of various projects and their names were not mentioned on the plaques. It was supported by the BJP representative.

After leaving the meeting, both Congress and BJP corporators first sat in protest inside the house and then outside the house. Along with this, the opposition expressed strong displeasure over the actions of a certain executive engineer.