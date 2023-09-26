BJD’s ‘Jana Sampark Padayatra’ to begin from October 2

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will begin its Jana Sampark Padayatra of this year from October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The annual Padayatra of the ruling party will continue till October 11, the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

As per the letter of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the party leaders, MPs, MLAs, district and block presidents, this year the Jana Sampark Padayatra will be observed at every constituency level along with the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das Jayanti, and Jayaprakash Narayan Jayanti.

The BJD supremo, through the letter, has urged them to reach out to the people with messages of pro-people initiatives of the Government.

The party also has decided to organize training camps for a month starting October 12 for active members of the party at Zilla Parishad zone and civic body level in all Assembly constituencies. It will also conduct several people oriented programs like blood donation camps, plantation drive, and other social activities.

The party will also observe the Foundation Day in all Assembly segments on December 26.