BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha takes oath as MLA of Padampur

Bhubaneswar: Newly elected BJD legislator Barsha Singh Bariha took oath as the MLA of Padampur Assembly Constituency.

Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha administered the BJD MLA the oath of office in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Government Chip whip Prashant Muduli, along with minister Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, Pramila Mallik, Sushant Singh, Prafulla Samal and Snehangini Chhuria were present on the occasion.

BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha defeated BJP’s Pradip Purohit with a margin of over 42,000 votes. Barsha secured 1,20, 807 votes while BJP’s Pradip Purohit secured 78,128 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of MLA and BJD leader Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.