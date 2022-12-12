BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha takes oath as MLA of Padampur

Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha administered the BJD MLA the oath of office in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

State
By Abhilasha 0

Bhubaneswar: Newly elected BJD legislator Barsha Singh Bariha took oath as the MLA of Padampur Assembly Constituency.

Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha administered the BJD MLA the oath of office in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Government Chip whip Prashant Muduli, along with minister Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, Pramila Mallik, Sushant Singh, Prafulla Samal and Snehangini Chhuria were present on the occasion.

Related News

Padampur bypoll: Nearly 47% voting recorded till 1 p.m

Padampur By-election: BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha…

Odisha: Padampur records 8.5 % polling by 9am

BJP names Pradip Purohit as party candidate for Padampur…

BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha defeated BJP’s Pradip Purohit with a margin of over 42,000 votes. Barsha secured 1,20, 807 votes while BJP’s Pradip Purohit secured 78,128 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of MLA and BJD leader Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.