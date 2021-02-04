Odisha Padma Awardees Honoured By BJD Youth Wing

Bhubaneswar: Members of the BJD Youth Wing today felicitated all the six Padma Awardees from Odisha who brought laurels for the state in the field of Art, Science, and Literature this year.

The Youth members of the State ruling party visited the residences of the awardees following the advice of BJD youth president Debi Ranjan Tripathy and felicitated them.

The prestigious Padma Awards were conferred on six persons from Odisha this year on January 26, Republic Day. Sculptor Sudharshan Sahoo received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award while five others were conferred on the Padma Shri honour.

The Padma Shri awardees are teacher Nanda Prusty, author-commentator Rajat Kumar Kar, social worker Shanti Devi, poet and singer Purnamasi Jani, and doctor Krishna Mohan Pati.

Among the youth members of the BJD present during the felicitation event were Pradosh Parida, Sujit Palta Singh, Sunil Sethy, Bishnu Prasad Panda, Prakash Biswal, and Jyoti Ranjan Sahu.