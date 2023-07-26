BJD youth leader Somanath Sahoo injured in miscreants’ firing in Puri

Puri: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) youth leader Somanath Sahoo sustained bullet injuries after being fired at by some unknown persons in Puri this evening.

As many as four miscreants reportedly fired bullets at Sahoo in Kumbharpara Police station limits of the Pilgrim City and fled the spot before anyone could identify them.

Sahoo was rescued by some locals and rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Operating Theater (OT) of the government hospital.

Sources said that the BJD leader has sustained bullet injuries on his head and neck. While the exact reason behind the firing is yet to be known, past enmity is suspected to be the cause of the crime, added the sources.

Meanwhile, the local police has started an investigation into the matter and has reportedly seized bullet cartridge and a gun from the spot.

“An investigation with the help of a scientific team is underway. Police are questioning the eye witnesses and some locals. Besides, footages of the CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot is being verified to get some lead in the case,” informed Additional SP Sushil Mishra.