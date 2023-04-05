BJD wins in both Hindol and Attabira NACs

Hindol/Attabira: The ruling party of Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has registered a triumphant win in the Hindol and Attabira Notified Area Councils (NACs) on Wednesday.

BJD has defeated all its counterparts in Hindol NAC. The Biju Janata Dal has won in the Hindol NAC for the second time in a row.

The Biju Janata Dal Chairman candidate Keshav Chandra Pradhan won by 424 votes in the Hindol NAC elections. In a sum total of 16 rounds the BJP Chairman candidate Sobhagini Pradhan got 3923 votes while Keshav Chandra Pradhan of BJD got 4347 votes.

Similarly out of 16 wards in Hindol NAC, Biju Janata Dal has won 11 wards, while Bharatiya Janata Party has won five wards.

In the same way, BJD has also won in Bargarh district Attabira notified area council. BJD candidates have won in 11 out of 12 wards including the post of Chairman. Congress candidate has won in one ward. BJD Chairman candidate Banamali Bariha has won by more than 4000 votes from his closest candidate Savita Bhuya of Congress.