BJD to oppose No-Confidence motion, will support Delhi Ordinance

Bhubaneswar: Keeping all speculations to the rest, the Odisha ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) clarified that it will opposing the No-Confidence motion brought against by the Narendra Modi government by the opposition.

The Odisha regional party, however, stated that it will oppose the Delhi Ordinance to override the Supreme Court’s order, which had granted the elected government in Delhi the authority to handle the transfer and appointments of bureaucrats.

Informing about the party’s decision to Kalinga TV, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, said “We will be opposing the No-Confidence motion brought by the opposition in this regard a three-line whip has been issued by the party to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.”

Notably, BJD has 12 MPs in Lok Sabha and 9 MPs in Rajya Sabha.

It is to be noted here that the opposition parties have brought a No-Confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre over the Manipur violence.

Earlier, the BJD, which always maintains an equal distance from BJP and Congress, did not join the recent meetings of the opposition in Bengaluru to discuss a united strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.