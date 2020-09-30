BJD to launch COVID-19 awareness drive from Gandhi Jayanti

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD)  will launch a month-long awareness campaign on  COVID-19 from Gandhi Jayanti October 2 to November 2.

BJD Supremo Naveen Pattnaik has directed state-party office bearers and organisational chief’s,legislators and MP’s to observe  the awareness drive.

Related News

3896 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total…

Cuttack city sees 145 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

BJD to form panel to study new farm laws

Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly begins from today

During the awareness drive MLAs have been asked to distribute masks at panchayat level and sensitise people about the COVI19 guidelines and testing.

CM Naveen has asked party members to come forward and urge public to cooperate in Covid testing, honour Covid warriors,ober COVID guidelines and also donate plasma for treatment of serious patients.

You might also like
State

Orissa High Court To Hear Plea Challenging Height Restriction On Durga Puja Idols In…

Sports

Can assess my fitness fully once I compete in events: Dutee Chand

State

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in Odisha over next 3 days

State

Kolkata Woman Held For Abducting Minor Odia Girl For Same-Sex Relationship

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7