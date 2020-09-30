Bhubaneswar: The Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will launch a month-long awareness campaign on COVID-19 from Gandhi Jayanti October 2 to November 2.

BJD Supremo Naveen Pattnaik has directed state-party office bearers and organisational chief’s,legislators and MP’s to observe the awareness drive.

During the awareness drive MLAs have been asked to distribute masks at panchayat level and sensitise people about the COVI19 guidelines and testing.

CM Naveen has asked party members to come forward and urge public to cooperate in Covid testing, honour Covid warriors,ober COVID guidelines and also donate plasma for treatment of serious patients.