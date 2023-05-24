BJD to join New Parliament inauguration: National Spokesperson Sasmit Patra

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will join the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. The party believes that ‘Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour.’

Biju Janata Dal National Spokesperson Sasmit Patra said in a statement on Wednesday as follows:

The President of India is the Head of the Indian State. The Parliament represents the 1.4 billion people of India.

Both the institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the Constitution of India.

Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded.

BJD believes that these Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour. Such issues can always be debated later in the august house.

Hence the BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion.