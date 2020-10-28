BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik holds virtual rally for Tirtol party candidate

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik conducted a virtual rally on Wednesday to campaign for Tirtol BJD candidate Bijay Shankar Das.

In the virtual meeting Patnaik said that Bishnu Babu (late Bishnu Das) was often meeting him to gear up the developmental works in Tirtol. Last year you made Bishnu Babu to win with huge margin for which he could do some really good work for Tirtol, he said to the voters of Tirtol in the virtual rally.

Residents of Tirtol have been associated to Biju parivar and Biju Janata Dal and have supported us in many elections, Patnaik said.

Recently, works of 2 bridges over the Mahanadi River has been started. Government has also worked for the Health and Education in this area. The women of Mission Shakti in Tirtol have done laudable works and developmental works. I am with you, come; let us gear up the work of development. Cast your vote on the conch symbol. Do your works keeping in view the restrictions of Covid 19, he said.

Similarly, the chief minister will hold a virtual rally for Balasore Sadar BJD candidate Swarup Das tomorrow on Thursday.

BJD has geared up propaganda ahead of the virtual rally. Also, BJP and Congress have done door to door campaign today.