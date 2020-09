BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik appoints presidents of Youth, Student wing of party

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik appointed Chandabali MLA Byomokesh Ray as the youth wing president of BJD (BYJD) on Sunday.

Similarly, Patnaik also appointed Banki MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy as the new president of BJD’s students’ wing (BCJD).

Manas Mangaraj, Media affairs in charge of BJD intimated about the appointment in a press release today.