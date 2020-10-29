Bhubaneswar: A day after holding virtual campaign for the party candidate for by-poll to Tirtol Assembly seat, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday campaigned for Balasore Sadar byelection through virtual mode.

Addressing the people of Balasore, Patnaik said, Balasore is an important place of Odisha. The state government has planned further the development of the rgion to the next level.

The BJD supremo said, he will visit Balasore after eradication of the coronavirus.

“Balasore reminds me of Fakir Mohan Senapati. He is my favourite author. I love most his ‘Rebati’ story. Similarly, I’m reminded of two personalities–Biju Babu and Dr Abdul Kalam,” he added.

“When Biju Babu was the Chief Minister in 1993, Prithvi missile was test-fired for the first time from Chandipur. Whenever missiles are test-fired from here, both the famous patriots are remembered,” the BJD chief

The BJD chief appealed the the voters to vote in the conch symbol. He also urged the voters to take all possible precautions against COVID-19 while going to polling booths.