BJD student wing begins plastic-free Odisha campaign from Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: The student wing of BJD began a plastic-free Odisha campaign from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar following the call of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today.

As per reports, the campaign was flagged off after putting a garland in Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the presence of the university authorities, students and staff.

The distinguished guests delivered speeches in regard to plastic-free environment, cleanliness, green environment and single-use plastics.

Several former students also participated in the event and have equally shown interests to work for a clean Odisha.

The campaign which started from today would continue till November 2, 2021. It is expected that the noble initiative would create awareness for a clean and green Odisha among the people across the state.

