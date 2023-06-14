BJD stages protest demanding immediate reduction in LPG price

Bhubaneswar: The ruling-BJD staged protest demonstrations before the Raj Bhawan over hike in LPG cylinder price today.

BJD leaders and activists on Wednesday staged protest and submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor demanding immediate reduction in LPG price.

BJD leader Srimayee Mishra said that the price of a domestic gas cylinder was Rs 410 in 2014, which has gone up to Rs 1,130 now, thus impacting household budgets significantly.

Similarly, the Ujwala scheme has become a dark scheme as the beneficiaries are unable to refill their cylinders, Mishra said.

“The poor women are going back to using wooden chulha. The BJD will continue to protest the hike in gas prices if the Center does not reduce the same immediately,” Mishra added.

On the other hand, the opposition parties in Odhisa, including the BJP and the Congress, on Wednesday slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)-led government over the frequent power cuts in different parts of the state during the peak summer season.

The state BJP launched a two-day protest in front of the offices of Tata Power at different places, while the Congress said that it will gherao the GRIDCO office on June 19 to protest against the erratic power supply.

The BJP leaders and workers staged protests before the offices of Tata Power in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other cities. The protests will continue on Thursday as well.

“The state government claims that Odisha is a power-surplus state. Then why is the power not reaching the people? Who is consuming the power,” asked a protesting BJP worker.

BJP state general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said that people are facing a lot of difficulties due to the frequent power cuts, as the government has no control over the power distribution system.

“We are holding protests to raise the voice of the people against the government and Tata Power over frequent power cuts across Odisha. Tata Power should also face the public ire for the power disruptions,” he said.