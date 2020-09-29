BJD Spokesperson Sasmit Patra Tests Covid Positive
Bhubaneswar: Sasmit Patra has tested Covid positive today. He has informed about the same via a tweet on his official twitter handle.
He is currently Spokesperson of Biju Janata Dal.
He is the member of the Parliament of India representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house and appointed as chief whip of the party.
In his tweet he informed:
Dear all, this is to inform you that I have tested Positive for Covid-19 and initiating home isolation as per COVID guidelines. Requesting all whom I have been in contact with over last few days to undergo home isolation & self monitoring. We will defeat COVID together. Stay safe
— Dr. Sasmit Patra I ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର (@sasmitpatra) September 29, 2020