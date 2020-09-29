BJD Spokesperson Sasmit Patra Tests Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Sasmit Patra has tested Covid positive today. He has informed about the same via a tweet on his official twitter handle.

He is currently Spokesperson of Biju Janata Dal.

He is the member of the Parliament of India representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house and appointed as chief whip of the party.

In his tweet he informed:

