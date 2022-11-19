BJD releases lists of star campaigners for Padampur bypoll in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday released their lists of star campaigners for the upcoming Padampur bypoll in Odisha.

BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lead the campaign for the bypoll to Padampur Constituency.

Senior leader Pranab Prakash Das, Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra among others have been nominated for the campaign in the 40-member list of BJD.

Here is the list of the Campaigners:

The bypoll to Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district was necessitated after the demise of BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on October 2.

According to the notification of the Election Commission, gazette notification was out on November 10, the last day for submission of nomination papers is November 17, scrutiny of nomination papers on November 18, the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers is November 21, polling on December 5 and counting of votes on December 8 will be done.