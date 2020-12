BJD reconstitutes party’s media team: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The ruling party of Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD) reconstituted its media team today. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik appointed six leaders as the National Spokespersons of the party. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Pinaki Mishra, Prasanna Acharya, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra and Sarmistha Sethi have been appointed as the National Spokespersons.

Patnaik also appointed 16 leaders and 14 others as the Spokespersons and Panelists of the ruling party respectively.

The order came into force with immediate effect, said a letter issued by Manas Mangaraj, BJD General Secretary (media affairs).

Here is the complete list:

National Spokespersons:

Shri Prasanna Acharya Shri Pinaki Mishra Dr. Achyuta Samanta Dr. Amar Patnaik (Economic Issues & Foreign Affairs) Dr. Sasmit Patra Smt. Sarmistha Sethi

Spokespersons:

Shri Pratap Keshari Deb Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahu Shri Ramesh Chandra Majhi Smt. Snehangini Chhuria Dr. Byomakesh Ray Dr. Raseswari Panigrahi Smt. Kasturi Mohapatra Shri Anubhab Patnaik Smt. Lopamudra Buxipatra Dr. Lenin Mohanty Shri Sanjay Baboo Smt. Sulata Deo Smt. Srimayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra Shri Chinmaya Sahoo Smt. Elina Dash Dr. Harish Choudhury

Panelist: