BJD questions MP Aparajita Sarangi, see details here

Bhubaneswar: In a press conference earlier today, the ruling party of Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) raised several questions on the effectiveness of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Aparajita Sarangi has been asked various questions by Sreemayi Mishra, the Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency Observer of BJD. She said that MP Aprajita should apologize for hurting the sentiments of the Odias and asked the following questions to the Parliamentarian:

1- During the rainy season, there is water logging on the national highway (NH) and service road in front of ISKCON. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi should clarify what steps have been taken to speed up the national highway work since the last four years?

2- National highway developmental work connecting Bhubaneswar to Khurda is going on at a slow pace. It takes 2 hours to go from Bhubaneswar to Khurda. The Bhubaneswar MP should explain when this national highway work be completed?

3- We heard of the master plan of the Capital Region’s Outer Ring Road Master Plan that is still limited to pen and paper. Whether it will become a reality or not. Will the dream that was shown to the people of Bhubaneswar ever come true?

4- In places like Begunia, Bolgarh, Balianta in Khurda, the mobile network is not working properly. As the MP of Bhubaneswar, will you clarify what steps you have taken regarding telecommunication services in the capital and what demands have been made to the Centre?

