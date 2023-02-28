BJD protests against step-motherly attitude of Center

Bhubaneswar: The ruling party of Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has staged protests at various places in Bhubaneswar against the step-motherly attitude of the Center towards the state.

BJD has claimed that the Central government has not provided the promised number of houses to the people of Odisha under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The woman’s wing of BJD has staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhawan (Governor House) in Bhubaneswar. BJD has also staged protests inside and outside the Odisha Assembly.

It is noteworthy that the PMAY is an initiative by the Government of India in which affordable housing will be provided to the urban poor with a target of building 2 crore affordable houses.